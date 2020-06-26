Thursday crashes

- Clarion County 911 reported a crash at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 322 in Paint Township.
Clarion state police, Shippenville Ambulance, Clarion Hospital EMS and Shippenville volunteer firefighters responded to the scene.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
- Clarion County 911 reported a crash at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 322 in Paint Township.
Clarion state police, Shippenville Ambulance, Clarion Hospital EMS and Shippenville volunteer firefighters responded to the scene.
A Franklin man is facing DUI and resisting arrest charges after a traffic stop Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
Clarion state police have identified the 17-year-old girl who was fatally injured in a crash Wednesday in Clarion County.
An Oil City couple is facing felony charges after various drugs and paraphernalia were found at their residence.
An Oil City man is facing charges for breaking into the Austin Ink tattoo business in Oil City and stealing equipment and supplies.
- Clarion County 911 reported a crash at about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Route 322 in Paint Township.