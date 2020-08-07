Thursday crashes

- Venango County 911 said one person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle rollover crash, Thursday in Victory Township.

911 said the crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Old Route 8 near Sandstone Lane.

