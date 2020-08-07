Thursday crashes

- Venango County 911 said one person was flown to a hospital following a one-vehicle rollover crash, Thursday in Victory Township.
911 said the crash occurred at about 5 p.m. on Old Route 8 near Sandstone Lane.
CLARION - A New Bethlehem man was sentenced Wednesday in Clarion County court on a statutory sexual assault charge.
A state police fire marshal has released additional information about a structure fire Wednesday in Leeper.
Oil City police said Wednesday they are investigating a string of thefts overnight Tuesday from multiple vehicles at several locations on the South Side.
Venango County 911 said one person was flown to UPMC Hamot after a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township.