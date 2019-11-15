Thursday crashes

- A one-vehicle crash occurred at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Georgetown Road, Venango County 911 said.
Polk police, Polk and Sandycreek fire departments, Community Ambulance Service and Utica Ambulance responded to the scene, 911 said.
A former Cochranton man already facing two homicide charges in Crawford County has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Erie in connection with a robbery in Erie a few hours after the killings, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday.
A Kentucky man accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Irwin Township boy between 2012 and 2013 was held for court Wednesday.
Two vehicles were involved in a collision at about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route 322 near Sugarcreek Drive, Venango County 911 said.
Justin Rozanski, 29, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at a Tarklin Road residence in Cranberry by Venango County sheriff's deputies on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.