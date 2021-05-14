Thursday crashes

A transient Franklin man already accused of stealing a woman's gun and forcing her to give him a ride in her vehicle at gunpoint and then assaulting her a few days later is now facing additional charges of witness intimidation.
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.