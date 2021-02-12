Thursday crashes

-- Venango County 911 said one person was injured after a pickup truck crashed at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Cranberry Township.
911 said the truck crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Route 62 and President Road.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
-- Venango County 911 said one person was injured after a pickup truck crashed at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Cranberry Township.
911 said the truck crashed into a ditch at the intersection of Route 62 and President Road.
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of drugs.
-- Venango County 911 said one person was injured after a pickup truck crashed at about 7 p.m. Thursday in Cranberry Township.
An Oil City man is facing charges for running from police on Wednesday.
A Franklin man already going through the Venango County court system in a drug case is now facing additional charges for threatening one of his co-defendants in that case.
An Oil City man accused of strangling a woman last week at an Oil City residence and then fleeing from police waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
A Sligo woman who has already been charged with retail theft in connection with an incident in Emlenton is facing more charges.
2CDL A & B DRIVERS Due to customer demand, DTA is see…
Political Buttons and Ribbons wanted by collector. Top pr…
Redbank Valley School District is accepting applications …
Wanted Lumber inspector in the Pleasantville area. Will b…
$100 Reward Lost (2) 25’ tie down chains and 1 set of tir…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
The Venango Technology Center is accepting proposals for …