Tionesta hit-run crash

Marienville state police said a two-vehicle hit-run crash occurred Saturday in Tionesta Borough.
Police said an unknown driver was traveling south on Route 36 at about noon when the vehicle struck the side mirror of a parked Dodge 2500.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 77F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low 58F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 5:58 am
Marienville state police said a two-vehicle hit-run crash occurred Saturday in Tionesta Borough.
Police said an unknown driver was traveling south on Route 36 at about noon when the vehicle struck the side mirror of a parked Dodge 2500.
A Polk man is facing charges for breaking into a house in Franklin and hitting a man with a metal pry bar.
Two men are facing charges for breaking into an Oil City home and threatening the occupants with a frying pan.
One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Jenks Township, Forest County.
Marienville state police said a two-vehicle hit-run crash occurred Saturday in Tionesta Borough.
Clarion state police have released information about sexual assault, rape and child abuse cases they are investigating.
Clarion state police are investigating an interference with child custody issue reported July 1 in Redbank Township.