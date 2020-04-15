Tionesta Township crash

No one was injured in a crash Tuesday in Tionesta Township that involved a vehicle and a deer.
Marienville state police said Michael Camino, 42, of Erie, was driving north on Route 36 at about 2 a.m. when his Range Rover LR4 HSE struck the deer.
Updated: April 15, 2020 @ 2:08 am
