Tionesta Township crash

No one was injured in a crash Tuesday in Tionesta Township that involved a vehicle and a deer.

Marienville state police said Michael Camino, 42, of Erie, was driving north on Route 36 at about 2 a.m. when his Range Rover LR4 HSE struck the deer.

