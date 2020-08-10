A Tionesta woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Marienville state police said Dawson Urbansky, 19, of Greenville was driving south at about 1:30 p.m. on Route 36 in his 2011 Ford Fusion.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

New Bethlehem crash

Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported Sunday in New Bethlehem.