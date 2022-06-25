A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Andrew Sutton, 29, became aggravated with a woman at a residence on Troy Center Road and began to strike her with his hands in the face and head, causing bruising and a cut lip.

For the Record

Man who had been charged with homicide sues OC, two officers

  • By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer

An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.