A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint that at about 2 p.m. Wednesday, Andrew Sutton, 29, became aggravated with a woman at a residence on Troy Center Road and began to strike her with his hands in the face and head, causing bruising and a cut lip.
A Tidioute man has been sentenced in federal court for distributing methamphetamine in western Pennsylvania, including Venango County, United States Attorney Cindy Chung of the Western District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.
An Oil City man who was charged with homicide in 2019 and spent more than a year in jail before the case against him was dismissed has filed a civil suit in federal court against the City of Oil City and two city police officers who were involved in his arrest.