A Titusville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Southwest Township, Warren County.
Warren state police said Craig Bell, 50, was driving south on Route 27 at about 4:45 p.m. when his Ford F-250 SuperCab struck a ditch.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Titusville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Southwest Township, Warren County.
Warren state police said Craig Bell, 50, was driving south on Route 27 at about 4:45 p.m. when his Ford F-250 SuperCab struck a ditch.
A Titusville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Southwest Township, Warren County.
A Polk man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday in Hayfield Township, Crawford County.
A Crabtree man is facing charges for assaulting another man at UPMC Northwest on April 7.
A Reno woman is facing charges for failing to disclose that items sold during a designer bag bingo in September were knock-offs.
A grease fire at Mong's Ice Cream in Seneca momentarily paused business Sunday evening.
Clarion County 911 said that a one-vehicle crash happened Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. in Limestone Township.