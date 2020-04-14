A Titusville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday in Southwest Township, Warren County.

Warren state police said Craig Bell, 50, was driving south on Route 27 at about 4:45 p.m. when his Ford F-250 SuperCab struck a ditch.

