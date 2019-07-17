Titusville police looking for woman accused of fleeing

Titusville police are looking for a woman they say eluded officers in a vehicle chase on Friday.
Police said the chase began at about 3 p.m. Friday when officers tried to stop a black Hyundai sedan driven by Sarah Bloom, 28, of Titusville, on North Perry Street. Bloom refused to stop and accelerated when police began flashing their emergency lights and sirens, police said.
Police said they pursued Bloom out of the city, and she turned onto Steward Road. As the chase reached the area of Buells Corners Road, police said they decided to end their pursuit over concerns for the safety of the community, Bloom and the officers.
Bloom's vehicle reached speeds of 85 to 90 miles per hour during the space, and she traveled in the opposite lane of traffic several times, police said.
On Saturday, Titusville police and Corry and Warren state police went to a residence on Flat Road in Grand Valley looking for Bloom, police said.
Police said they found the black Hyundai hidden behind a small section of woods in the side yard of the residence.
A male at the house told police that Bloom saw the police approaching the residence and took off on foot through the woods with another male, police said.
Police said they also questioned Donovan Vroman, 21, of Titusville, and Titusville police said they arrested Vroman after he intentionally and knowingly lied to police about Bloom's whereabouts.
Vroman has been charged with one felony count of hindering apprehension and was taken to the Crawford County jail.
Bloom is facing one felony count of fleeing and eluding police and six summary traffic violations, police said.
She also has several active warrants out of Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to police.
Police are asking anyone with information on Bloom's whereabouts to contact Titusville police at (814) 724-2548.