The Titusville Police Department is investigating incidents of suspected arson in two sections of Titusville.
Police are seeking video surveillance from citizens and business owners in the two areas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Titusville Police Department is investigating incidents of suspected arson in two sections of Titusville.
Police are seeking video surveillance from citizens and business owners in the two areas.
The Titusville Police Department is investigating incidents of suspected arson in two sections of Titusville.
Woman accused of attacking parents, EMTs
Man accused of theft for failing to do work
Thursday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges after drugs were found in his home.
Richland Township crash
Clarion state police have issued a press release about a serious crash in Highland Township that occurred nearly a month ago and resulted in two Clarion men being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals for treatment of their injuries.
Clinton Township rollover
An Oil City man is facing charges for strangling a woman at an Orange Street residence.
Friday crashes
A Franklin man is facing charges for beating two people with a baseball bat in Franklin.
Fire destroys home
Two Oil City residents are facing charges after drugs were found at a house in Oil City.
Two Cooperstown residents were killed Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Cochranton that involved a tractor-trailer and a car.
A Pittsburgh man is facing charges in connection with a burglary at the City of Franklin Water Authority Building.
OC man facing charges after chase
Man hurt in crash
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced after a couple pleaded guilty to various charges — including rape of a child, sexual exploitation of children, child pornography and criminal conspiracy — Justin Lucius Ratzel, 32, and Raven Nichole Jeffrey, 29, both formerly of Brock…
Richland Township crash
Venango jail inmate charged with escape
A transient Franklin woman is facing a felony charge of interfering with the custody of a child.
A transient Franklin man was arraigned and jailed Tuesday on charges that accuse him of entering a woman’s apartment without her permission and taking her phone when she called police.
2 charged in break-in
Inmate charged
Oil City fire
Theft at garage
A Titusville man is facing charges for strangling a woman at a Plum Township residence.
Man accused of making false statements
Franklin crashes
Sentence Court
Cranberry - Yard Sale - corner of Rt. 322 & Carey Lan…
For rent 1 BR apt. Oil City - 3rd Fl., - $375-mo. + Sec. …
HIRING commercial painters - no experience necessary, wil…
Huge Sale! 1113 E 2nd St. Oil City. July 19, 20 & 21 9-4pm.
Oil City - 712 Central Ave. Moving sale July 22 & 23 …
Oil City - Library Attic Sale 2 Central Ave! Come find a …
Pioneer Energy Products, LLC (Pepro) is currently seeking…