Titusville woman accused of eluding police in custody

TITUSVILLE - A woman whom Titusville police have been searching for is in custody.
Police said Sarah Bloom, 28, of Titusville, was taken into custody Thursday by Warren state police.
Titusville police said Bloom was handed over to them, and they then transported her to the Crawford County jail.
Titusville police said they have been searching for Bloom since July 12, when she failed to stop after police turned on their emergency lights.
Police said Bloom accelerated and eluded police in a vehicle chase in the area of Buells Corners Road.
Bloom was arraigned Thursday before district judge Lincoln Zilhaver.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, before district judge Amy Nicols in Titusville.
Donovan Vroman, 21, of Titusville, was also arrested in connection to the case after he knowingly gave police false information regarding Bloom's whereabouts, police said.
On July 12, Vroman told police that Bloom was not with him at a campsite, but this information was contradicted by another witness., according to a criminal complaint filed by Titusville police.
The witness said Bloom was there and Vroman knew she was there because Vroman and Bloom had left in a vehicle together and slept in the same tent together, the complaint said.
Vroman was charged with one felony count of hindering apprehension and giving false information to police.
He was arraigned July 16 before Nicols and is being held in the Crawford County jail because he was unable to post bail.
A preliminary hearing for Vroman is scheduled Monday before Nicols.