Toby Township crash

Clarion County 911 said a vehicle and ATV crash was reported Thursday in Toby Township.
911 said the crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. along Route 68.
Clarion state police said no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday in Porter Township.
An inmate at the Venango County jail, who already is facing assault charges, is facing additional charges after he was accused of assaulting a corrections officer.
CLARION - A Kittanning man who attacked a Clarion man with a baseball bat was sentenced to serve up to two years in the Clarion County Jail on Wednesday.
One person was flown by STATMedVac helicopter to a hospital after an ATV accident at the intersection of Deckards Run Road and Beatty Run Road in Canal Township at about 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Venango County 911.
A tractor trailer and a pickup truck collided at the intersection of Route 8 and Gibb Road at about 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Venango County 911 said.
