Tools stolen in burglary

Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.
According to police, items stolen were:
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.
State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.
Mercer state police said a 67-year-old Sandy Lake man was victimized by a gift-card scam on Saturday.
State police in Clarion said they determined a 29-year-old Sligo man died as a result of self-inflicted injuries between 8 p.m. June 15 and 6:09 p.m. Wednesday.
A Seneca man who was charged last week for stalking a woman is now facing additional charges after he returned to the woman's Cornplanter Township residence on Sunday.
Marienville police report that a one-vehicle crash on Friday was caused by a dog excited by a deer.
A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.
A Clarion man was arrested for shoplifting Friday.
A Tionesta woman is facing charges for repeatedly contacting and harassing an Oil City man.
No people or animals were injured after a truck hauling two horses crashed Monday in Cranberry Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges after being found with methamphetamine on Friday in Jackson Township.
A Parker man was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance in Emlenton.
A Polk woman is facing charges after shoplifting Sunday from Walmart in Cranberry Township.
A Oil City woman is facing charges for driving without an ignition interlock in Sugarcreek Borough
An Oil City man is facing charges in connection with a crash last month in President Township in which a woman was injured.
A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 308 and Franklin Street in Clintonville at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
Fire departments from three counties responded to a house fire at 268 Stevens Road in Utica at about 2 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
Seneca volunteer firefighters and Community Ambulance Service responded to a boat fire in a driveway on Big Egypt Road at about 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Venango County 911 said.
A New Jersey woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 in Irwin Township.
A Detroit-area man is facing drug charges after police made several controlled drug buys from him during May.
An Oil City man was injured in an ATV crash Saturday in Oakland Township.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2:30 p.m. Monday in Cranberry Township.
Clarion County 911 reported several trees were knocked down and roadways were flooded during Wednesday's heavy rain storms.
Venango County 911 said emergency crews were called to a crash at 14895 Rouseville Road at about 4 p.m. Wednesday.
An Oil City resident has pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Tuesday.
- A multi-vehicle crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Friday on Route 322 near the Utica crossroads, Venango County 911 said.
Two people sustained "possible injuries" following a two-vehicle crash Friday on Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County.
Franklin state police are investigating the theft of a vehicle Wednesday from the Motel 6 parking lot in Barkeyville.
Franklin state police said a man was taken into custody Tuesday in Oil City on outstanding warrants after he resisted arrest.
A Stoneboro man has been charged with aggravated assault after police allege he beat and threatened a woman with a knife in a Coolspring Township hotel room earlier this month.
An Oil City woman has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children after two small children were found wandering the area of Murray and Plummer streets.
An Oil City man faces charges after an April 25 ATV accident in the area of Reservoir and Beech streets on the city's West End.
