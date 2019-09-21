Townville man accused of burglary

A Townville man has been accused of entering a residence on Bradleytown Road in Plum Township on Friday and damaging several items, including the front door.

Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint filed through District Judge Andrew Fish's office that Wrixton Page Wolfe, 23, entered a woman's bedroom early Friday morning and started reading a notebook.

