Townville man accused of burglary

A Townville man has been accused of entering a residence on Bradleytown Road in Plum Township on Friday and damaging several items, including the front door.
Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint filed through District Judge Andrew Fish's office that Wrixton Page Wolfe, 23, entered a woman's bedroom early Friday morning and started reading a notebook.
CLARION - A 29-year-old Reynoldsburg, Ohio, man has been charged in an incident along River Hill that led to school closings and a manhunt that began Tuesday evening and ended peacefully Wednesday morning.