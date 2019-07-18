Tractor-trailer gets caught on lines

Tags
State police in Franklin are investigating a burglary at a Sugarcreek residence on Canal Drive in which more than $400 worth of items were stolen between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Franklin state police said a firearm was removed from a Pinegrove Township residence on Marsh Lane between midnight July 8, 2018, and 9 a.m. July 8, 2019.
A Seneca man who was arraigned Tuesday evening on two counts each of strangulation and harassment faces a preliminary hearing July 31.
BROOKVILLE - The co-founder of a behavioral health center in Brookville has been sentenced to serve at least 21 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a minor.
State police in Franklin have issued additional information on a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Oakland Township on Sunday afternoon.
