Tractor-trailer gets caught on lines

A tractor-trailer got caught on some low phone lines when the driver went to turn around in the parking lot of Christ Lutheran Church on Grandview Road at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Cornplanter Fire Chief George Kinch said. Cornplanter fire personnel said the driver missed his turn when his GPS gave him wrong directions. The tension the trailer put on the phone lines also pulled down a telephone pole. Firefighters see a lot of accidents on that stretch of Grandview Road, according to Kinch. Only one lane of Grandview was open at about 8 p.m. Wednesday, a Venango County 911 representative said. Franklin state police and Rouseville volunteer firefighters were also on the scene. (By Kara O'Neil)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Items stolen in Sugarcreek burglary

State police in Franklin are investigating a burglary at a Sugarcreek residence on Canal Drive in which more than $400 worth of items were stolen between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Gun taken from Pinegrove residence

Franklin state police said a firearm was removed from a Pinegrove Township residence on Marsh Lane between midnight July 8, 2018, and 9 a.m. July 8, 2019.

Strangulation suspect identified

A Seneca man who was arraigned Tuesday evening on two counts each of strangulation and harassment faces a preliminary hearing July 31.

Man gets state prison term in rape case

Man gets state prison term in rape case

BROOKVILLE - The co-founder of a behavioral health center in Brookville has been sentenced to serve at least 21 years in state prison for the sexual assault of a minor.