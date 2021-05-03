Tree down in Cherrytree

According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.
- From staff reports
-
CLARION - Clarion state police said they are searching for a missing Dayton, Pa., man who is endangered.
- From staff reports
-
According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.
- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said trees were reported as downed Thursday in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing charges for assaulting two woman and strangling one of them as well as pouring gasoline on two porches of a house Tuesday.
- From staff reports
-
-- Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred late Wednesday night in Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
A transient Pittsburgh man is facing charges for entering an Oil City home without permission and running from police.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said a four-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday in Rimersburg.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday along Route 66 in Farmington Township.
Route 8 in Rouseville was closed for several hours Monday following a one-vehicle crash.
- By DILLON PROVENZA Staff writer
-
Fire destroyed a barn Monday in Cherrytree Township.
- From staff reports
-
A New York man is facing charges in connection with a high speed vehicle chase Friday in Clinton Township.
Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
Two brush fires occurred Saturday in different parts of Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police said they made eight DUI arrests during a "roving patrol" over the weekend in Clarion County.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Sunday in Oakland Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police released information on the initial nine-vehicle pileup crash that occurred Thursday morning along the Emlenton Bridge.
- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police are continuing to release details about the pileup Thursday morning on the Emlenton Bridge on Interstate 80 that involved about a dozen vehicles.
- From staff reports
-
A Sligo man was killed in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Piney Township.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a small fire was reported Monday at a Cranberry Township home.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 said a two-vehicle crash was reported Monday in Oil City.
- From staff reports
-
A Strattanville man who is already facing numerous charges in Clarion County is now facing drug charges in Venango County.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing charges for robbing a woman at gunpoint last month in Frenchcreek Township.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing charges for stealing items off the porches of several houses in Oil City earlier this month.
Franklin state police said a 42-year-old Kennerdell woman told them that she was deceived out of about $20,000 during an online relationship between Dec. 1 and Friday.
A Franklin man is facing charges for selling vapes to elementary school students.
One person was transported to UPMC Northwest after a vehicle crashed into a building Monday in Emlenton.
Franklin state police said a 74-year-old Oil City woman told them that someone named "Jim," who claimed to be with the government, asked her to purchase $2,000 worth of Apple gift cards between 8 a.m. and about 6 p.m. on April 14.
