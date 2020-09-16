Tree downed in Franklin

Franklin police said a downed tree closed 12th Street in Franklin for about two hours Tuesday.

Venango County 911 said the tree fell at about 4 p.m. in front of the Franklin Library and knocked down some utility lines.

