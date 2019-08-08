Trees come down

Venango County 911 reported two instances of trees coming down Wednesday morning.
A tree came down on power, phone and cable lines at about 2 a.m. on Baker Road, and power was out in the surrounding area for a while, according to 911.
Updated: August 8, 2019 @ 6:05 am
A man was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh with severe injuries after he crashed his ATV at about 4 p.m. Wednesday on Curll Road in Monroe Township, Clarion state police said.
A Kennerdell man accused of firing a revolver in an effort to scare a family on the Rockland Township bike trail last month waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.
Warren state police have released details about the July 25 capture of a Titusville woman who had been on the run.
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Clarion in front of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Clarion County 911 said.
Sugarcreek Borough police are warning Rocky Grove residents about a possible scam letter informing them about an online social network to connect neighbors.