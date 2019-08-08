Venango County 911 reported two instances of trees coming down Wednesday morning.

A tree came down on power, phone and cable lines at about 2 a.m. on Baker Road, and power was out in the surrounding area for a while, according to 911.

Man hurt in ATV crash

A man was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh with severe injuries after he crashed his ATV at about 4 p.m. Wednesday on Curll Road in Monroe Township, Clarion state police said.

Trees come down

No one injured in 2-vehicle crash

No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Main Street in Clarion in front of Seidle Chevrolet Buick GMC at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Clarion County 911 said.