Trees come down

Several trees came down across Venango County Sunday, Venango County 911 said. Trees were down on Tionesta Road, Mercer Road, Horn Road, and Goshen Road, according to 911. No road closures or injuries were reported.
No one was injured when a vehicle struck a horse in Beaver Township, Clarion County Saturday evening.
No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in Toby Township Saturday, Clarion County.
Franklin state police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Damien Burr, 37, of Oil City, on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.
