Several trees came down across Venango County Sunday, Venango County 911 said. Trees were down on Tionesta Road, Mercer Road, Horn Road, and Goshen Road, according to 911. No road closures or injuries were reported.

Trees come down

Vehicle hits horse

No one was injured when a vehicle struck a horse in Beaver Township, Clarion County Saturday evening.

Vehicle hits deer

No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer in Toby Township Saturday, Clarion County.

Police looking for OC man

Franklin state police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Damien Burr, 37, of Oil City, on a felony charge of receiving stolen property.