Storms blew through the tri-county area late Tuesday afternoon, leaving trees down and roads flooded.

In Venango County, trees fell on Allegheny Avenue, Kennerdell Road, Lakeview Drive, Deckards Run Road, Plummer Street, Donation Hill Road, Sleepy Hollow Road, Bredinsburg Road, Ridgeview Road, Acel Road and Van Road, according to Venango County 911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

For the Record

Victory Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Flooding in area

  • From staff reports

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.

For the Record

Cherrytree car fire

  • From staff reports

No one was injured in a vehicle fire in Cherrytree Township that was called into Venango County 911 at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

For the Record

DUI arrests

  • From staff reports

According to Franklin state police, a traffic stop for an equipment violation was conducted just after midnight on Friday. Police said the driver, a 29-year-old Oil City man, was arrested for suspicion of DUI.

For the Record

Vehicle accidents

  • From staff reports

According to Venango and Clarion counties 911, several vehicle accidents occurred over the 4th of July holiday weekend.