No one was injured in a garage fire Wednesday morning in Oil City.
The garage, which is detached from the home at 9 Shady Oak Lane, was moderately damaged, said Dennis Alcorn, a captain with the Oil City Fire Department.
Updated: July 23, 2020 @ 6:19 am
