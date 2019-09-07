Truck crash on I-80

A one-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer truck occurred Friday afternoon near the Emlenton exit on Interstate 80.
A dispatcher with Venango County 911 said the truck traveled into the median strip at about 3:40 p.m.
Sugarcreek Borough police said no one was hurt when a vehicle struck the rear tire of a Valley Grove school bus at about 7:50 a.m. Friday on Palmer Avenue in Rocky Grove.
One person was taken to UPMC Northwest and then transported by helicopter to UPMC Hamot in Erie after a rollover crash at about 10 p.m. Wednesday near the 1200 block of Bredinsburg Road.
Sugarcreek Borough police said two men have been charged after a drug possession investigation at a residence in the 300 block of Gilfillan Street in Rocky Grove.
CLARION - A Clarion man faces allegations that he raped a then-12-year-old girl and solicited inappropriate photos and videos of her on social media.
An Ohio man accused of pointing a pistol at a girl's head waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.