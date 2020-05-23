Truck fire on 15th Street

Emergency personnel responded to 15th Street in Sandycreek Township at about 4:30 p.m. Friday when this truck pulling a trailer caught on fire. Sandycreek, Polk and Franklin firefighters were at the scene along with Franklin state police. The location was cleared a little after 6 p.m., and a supervisor at Venango County 911 said he wasn't aware of any injuries. (Contributed photo)
