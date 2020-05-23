Truck fire on 15th Street

More From This Section
Three men are facing felony drug manufacturing charges in connection with an incident in which they were found with methamphetamine, needles and various drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search at the Sugarcreek Sheetz.
A Franklin man is facing charges for shooting a gun inside a 10th Street residence Sunday.
A Jefferson County man accused of shooting and killing his roommate waived his preliminary hearing Thursday.
