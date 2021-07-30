Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City

- From staff reports
-
- From staff reports
-
PITTSBURGH - A Hermitage resident has been sentenced in federal court to 18 months of incarceration followed by 18 months of supervised release on his conviction of tax evasion, Acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced Thursday.
- From staff reports
-
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Richland Township.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
An Ohio man has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl at a camp in Victory Township on Sunday.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing charges for depositing blank envelopes at an ATM that he said contained $1,450 in cash.
- From staff reports
-
A Guys Mills man is facing felony charges for a DUI crash in Jackson Township.
- From staff reports
-
A Polk man is facing charges for breaking into a Franklin home to steal items.
- From staff reports
-
Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin police responded to an accident on the 500 block of 13th Street in Franklin on Friday.
- From staff reports
-
A nurse formerly employed at UPMC Northwest is facing charges for stealing pain medications while she worked at the hospital.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing charges for having a gun with a serial number removed and drugs in his vehicle following a traffic stop by Sugarcreek Borough police.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police are investigating a burglary at River Ridge Golf Course in Cranberry Township in which more than $1,200 was taken from slot machines.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City woman is facing charges for having drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment.
- From staff reports
-
A woman struck a bear with her vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Monday in the area of 16350 Rouseville Road.
- From staff reports
-
Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.
- From staff reports
-
Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
- By STACEY GROSS Staff writer
-
Ten regional fire departments responded to a fire at 320 McClintockville Road in Rouseville, Sunday evening.
Franklin state police have released information on a tractor-trailer crash Monday on Route 417 in Oakland Township.
Grove City police said they arrested six 14-year-olds from the local area last week for trying to steal a vehicle in Grove City.
Storms blew through the tri-county area late Tuesday afternoon, leaving trees down and roads flooded.
Two Ohio men are facing felony drug charges following an incident Monday afternoon in Sugarcreek Borough.
A man who police say was found sleeping in a woman's stairwell in Franklin is facing charges.
- From staff reports
-
An Oil City man is facing several felony aggravated indecent assault charges in connection with a reported incident involving a five-year-old girl.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.
- From staff reports
-
Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.
- From staff reports
-
ERIE - A former Pleasantville man was sentenced Monday in federal court to 16 years in jail and five years supervised release for violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children.
- From staff reports
-
A Franklin man is facing charges for strangling a woman.
- From staff reports
-
Franklin state police responded to an ATV rollover just after 2 p.m. on Saturday on Kimble Hill Road in Mineral Township.
- From staff reports
-
Clarion state police were dispatched to a one-motorcycle accident on Salem Road in Richland Township on Saturday just before 1 p.m.
- From staff reports
-
Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.
An Oil City man is facing charges for failing to register with state police.
- By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer
-
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man who shot and killed his roommate in May 2020 was sentenced to serve 15 to 30 years in state prison Wednesday by Jefferson County President Judge John Foradora.
- From staff reports
-
A Seneca man is facing numerous charges in connection with a crash Tuesday night in Seneca in which the man is accused of resisting arrest and assaulting a Franklin state police trooper.
- By KARA O'NEIL Staff writer
-
A crash involving two semi trucks left one person injured, sent lots of orange juice onto the highway and closed down a section of Interstate 80 in the southern part of Venango County for several hours Wednesday morning.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Precious Paws welcomes 22 dogs
-
Event cruises to a close
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
2 women bound for OC died when Titanic sank
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Franklin staple closes
-
Driver charged for DUI, obstruction in Franklin
Bulletin
Display Ads
Bulletin
Recent Ads
Cranberry Area School District in Seneca, PA (Venango Cou…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches, Sweet Corn, Lodi Apples, Blueberr…
Black floor mat found near Zacheral’s car wash on Riversi…
Found cell phone on Rt. 157 East of Oil City. Call 814-677-4683
Found med size Brindle by Millcreek boat launch on July 2…
Found rabbit on Hamilton Corners Road off Rt. 8 in Cherry…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
Sports Most Viewed Articles
For the Record Most Viewed Articles
-
Nurse accused of stealing pain medication 44 times while working at hospital
-
Franklin man accused of defrauding bank
-
Gun, drugs found in vehicle after traffic stop
-
Man accused of raping girl, 13, at camp during family reunion
-
Driver charged for DUI, obstruction in Franklin
-
Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats
-
More than $1,200 stolen at River Ridge Golf course
-
Polk burglary suspect arrested
-
Polk man charged with burglary, trespass
-
Man charged for DUI crash in Jackson Township
National/World Most Viewed Articles
-
Washington, DC, is back to requiring masks be worn indoors
-
Senior US diplomat in China for talks on fraught ties
-
Restaurant owner's Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown
-
Turn off, turn on: Simple step can thwart top phone hackers
-
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
-
Surging California wildfire prompts Nevada evacuations
-
Tsunami watch issued for Hawaii after 8.2M quake hits Alaska
-
Northern lights: Alaska teen shocks with Olympic swim gold
-
Ron Popeil was the sizzle of American ingenuity, personified
-
Firefighters end search and rescue at Florida condo collapse