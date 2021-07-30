Truck hits CATA bus in Oil City

This Venango County CATA bus was towed from the scene of a crash Thursday afternoon at the intersection of West First and Innis streets in Oil City after it was struck by a box truck. Oil City patrolman Robert Culp said the bus was stopped while passengers were being seated at about 2:30 p.m. when the box truck hit the bus and propelled it about 90 feet forward. The CATA driver and bus passengers were transported to UPMC Northwest for medical evaluation, Culp said at the scene. Oil City police were assisted by Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service. (Photo by Stacey Gross)
For the Record

Polk burglary suspect arrested

  • From staff reports

Polk Borough Police report that Kenneth Crawford has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened on Mercer Road, in Frenchcreek Township, on July 17.

For the Record

Franklin man arrested for terroristic threats

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pone Lane, Sandycreek Township, at about 6:45 p.m. Friday evening for an active domestic dispute between a 71-year old man and a 73-year-old woman, both of Franklin.

For the Record

Tree, wires come down

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 dispatched Pleasantville volunteer firefighters to a report of a tree down at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Miller Farm Road and Rouseville Road.

For the Record

Stove fire

  • From staff reports

Hawthorn volunteer firefighters were dispatched to a stove fire at about 6 p.m. Monday in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

For the Record

Victory Township crash

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police responded to a vehicle rollover at 8353 Route 8 in Victory Township shortly after 3 p.m. Monday.

For the Record

Flooding in area

  • From staff reports

Oil City police closed a section of Bissell Avenue and a section of Seeley Avenue after rain caused some minor ponding shortly after 4 p.m. Monday, according to Venango County 911.

For the Record

Vehicle fire

  • From staff reports

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Route 66 in Farmington around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Clarion County 911 dispatchers.