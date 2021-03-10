Venango County 911 said two brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.

-- The first brush fire occurred at about 2:45 p.m. along Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township, near the 45-mile marker of I-80.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Irwin Township fire

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in Irwin Township.

Mineral Township fire

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Mineral Township.

I-80 crash

Venango County 911 said a multiple-vehicle crash occurred Monday on Interstate 80.

Richland Township fire

Venango County 911 said a structure fire was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Monday in Richland Township.