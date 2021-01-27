n Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Cherrytree Road in Oakland Township.

Franklin state police and Oakland volunteer firefighters responded, 911 said.

Tuesday crashes

