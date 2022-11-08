Moran Street fire

A kitchen fire broke out at 315 Moran St. in Oil City at about 10:35 a.m. Monday. Two dogs died as a result of the fire.

 By Helen Fielding

Two dogs died in a fire Monday morning at a Moran Street home in Oil City.

The blaze broke out at about 10:35 a.m. at 315 Moran, and Oil City Fire Department captain John Rodgers said firefighters found “a two-story wood frame with smoke and fire pouring out of the kitchen window” when they arrived on the scene.

For the Record

Coroner identifies accident victim

  • From staff reports

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim of a fatal vehicle-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening on Pittsburgh Road in Sandycreek Township.

For the Record

Fire destroys Oil City home

  • From staff reports

A family of three was displaced when an early-morning fire on Saturday destroyed their East Bissell Avenue home, according to Oil City Fire Department Chief Derek Long.