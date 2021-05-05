An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed a trailer on Halyday Run Road.

Venango County 911 said the blaze broke out at about 3:45 a.m. at 423 Halyday Run Road.

For the Record

Plum Township crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle rollover crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Tuesday near 2682 Wallaceville Road in Plum Township.

For the Record

Police seek man accused of assault

  • From staff reports

Franklin state police said they are searching for a man accused of violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order and simple assault in an incident that occurred in the 200 block of Mason Street in Rockland Township.

For the Record

Brush fire in Sugarcreek

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a brush fire in a field along Allegheny Boulevard and Front Street in Sugarcreek was reported at about 9:50 a.m. Sunday and was extinguished at about 11 a.m. Fire departments from Reno and Rocky Grove responded to the scene.

For the Record

Tree down in Cherrytree

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a tree came down at Cherrytree Road and Route 428 in Oakland Township shortly after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The scene was cleared at about 1:30 p.m. Oakland Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

For the Record

Wires down in Mineral Township

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, wires came down in the area of 7430 Mercer Road in Mineral Township on Saturday. The incident was reported at about 6:20 p.m. and the scene was cleared at about 8:20 p.m.

For the Record

Low hanging wire

Venango County 911 said a low hanging wire was reported over Bredinsburg Road in Cranberry Township at about 11 a.m. Monday.

For the Record

Oil City crash

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said a vehicle crashed into a parked car on Sunday in Oil City.

For the Record

Brush fires

  • From staff reports

Two brush fires occurred Saturday in different parts of Venango County.

For the Record

Downed wires close Route 62

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 said severed electrical wires from a downed tree caused Route 62 to be closed Sunday evening in President Township.

For the Record

I-80 hit-run crash

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a hit-run crash occurred on Saturday at about 8:45 a.m. along Interstate 80 in Richland Township.

For the Record

Friday crashes

- No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Friday at Plummer Street and Bissell Avenue in Oil City, according to Venango County 911.