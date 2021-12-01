A Utica man is facing charges for breaking into his sister’s camper and smashing a number of items.
Polk Borough police said in a criminal complaint that in April 2020, a woman saw Brice Steetle, 61, near her camper in Utica Borough and her daughter heard slamming and crashing from the direction of the trailer.
Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett announced Michael Scott Zernell, 54, of Reynoldsville, has been declared a sexually violent predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and has been sentenced on child sexual and other offenses.