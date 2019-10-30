A Utica woman has waived her preliminary hearing in Crawford County court in connection with an alleged bomb threat made against her former employer.
Bethany Anderson, 20, waived her hearing Monday before district judge Amy Nicols.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Areas of dense morning fog. Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: October 30, 2019 @ 5:59 am
A Utica woman has waived her preliminary hearing in Crawford County court in connection with an alleged bomb threat made against her former employer.
Bethany Anderson, 20, waived her hearing Monday before district judge Amy Nicols.
A Franklin woman is facing 27 charges in connection with several fake checks allegedly written using the Trails to Ales Brewery's bank information.
An Oil City man who was wanted by Franklin state police was apprehended Monday.
A Utica woman has waived her preliminary hearing in Crawford County court in connection with an alleged bomb threat made against her former employer.
A Claredon man is facing drug charges following an incident Saturday in Oil City.
A Kentucky man faces over 30 felony charges in the sexual assault of a 6-year-old Irwin Township boy in 2012.
Charges have been filed against a Knox man in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township on Sept. 30 that left a man seriously injured.