A Venango County 911 spokesperson said a utility pole with transformers came down in Cranberry near the Jumbo Buffet. It brought down power lines around 8 p.m., the 911 spokesperson said.

Firefighters respond to house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire at 1785 Route 62 at about noon, Venango County 911 said. Cornplanter, Emlenton, Pinegrove, President, Seneca and Rockland fire departments and Community Ambulance responded to the scene, a 911 representative said.

Utility pole comes down in Cranberry

