Vehicle catches on fire

A Kennerdell man escaped injury after a fire started underneath the hood of his vehicle on Monday.
Franklin state police said the vehicle, driven by Jim Carbaugh, 65, was headed south on Pittsville Road in Rockland Township at about 10:20 p.m. Monday when Carbaugh turned onto Redline Road.
Police said the Volkswagen Jetta backfired, and the fire started in the engine compartment.
Carbaugh pulled the car to the side of Redline Road and left the vehicle as it began to burn, police said. He wasn't hurt.