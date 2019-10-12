A Franklin man crashed his vehicle into a home early Friday in Rocky Grove.

Sugarcreek Borough police said Ryan Graham, 30, drove off the roadway and struck the house at 308 2nd Ave. at about 12:40 a.m. Friday.

