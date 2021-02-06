Vehicle crashes into home

A vehicle crashed into a house on Shaffer Run Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Venango County 911.

Sugarcreek Borough police, Oil City, Reno, Rocky Grove and Oakland fire departments and Community Ambulance Service responded, 911 said.

