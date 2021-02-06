Vehicle crashes into home

A vehicle crashed into a house on Shaffer Run Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Venango County 911.
Sugarcreek Borough police, Oil City, Reno, Rocky Grove and Oakland fire departments and Community Ambulance Service responded, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A vehicle crashed into a house on Shaffer Run Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Venango County 911.
Sugarcreek Borough police, Oil City, Reno, Rocky Grove and Oakland fire departments and Community Ambulance Service responded, 911 said.
A Franklin man was fatally injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Canal Township.
A vehicle crashed into a house on Shaffer Run Road at about 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Venango County 911.
Franklin city police are warning residents about a new scam call circulating in the area.
A Knox man is facing charges for breaking into the Carriage Inn in Knox early Saturday morning.
Reward for return of 2 chain saws, gas cans & other l…
Found Tri colored med size dog in Knox on January 31st. P…
Frampton Heath Station 200 South 5th Ave. Clarion has off…
Political Buttons and Ribbons wanted by collector. Top pr…
Computer Repair and Sales. Housecalls. Networking. Virus …
Used Appliances Amana top load washer $215. Whirlpool gas…
Whirlpool large capacity gas dryer, heavy duty. $65. 814-…