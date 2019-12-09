Vehicle crashes into house

Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a house at 612 Rocky Grove Ave., Venango County 911 said.
No injuries were reported, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. High 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: December 9, 2019 @ 8:08 am
Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a house at 612 Rocky Grove Ave., Venango County 911 said.
No injuries were reported, 911 said.
Sunday at about 7:45 a.m. a vehicle crashed into a house at 612 Rocky Grove Ave., Venango County 911 said.
Clarion state police said they are investigating an alleged indecent assault of a 15-year-old girl that occurred in Knox on Sept. 19.
An unknown vehicle crashed into a church in Richland Township in a hit-and-run crash investigated Saturday at about 11 a.m.
One person was injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Victory Township.
Mercer state police said a Franklin woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Wolf Creek Township on Thursday.
A Mercer County man died when he was struck by a vehicle in Sandy Creek Township, Mercer County, Friday evening.