Vehicle crashes into pole in Franklin

Franklin police investigated this crash at about 4 p.m. Wednesday on 15th Street. Patrolman Chris Wagner said Franklin resident Mark Krizon told him he was headed south on 15th Street when he swerved his vehicle to miss a car venturing into his lane. Krizon crashed into and sheared a telephone pole between Buffalo and Chestnut streets, police said. Krizon suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. One lane of 15th Street was closed into Wednesday evening as the pole needed to be replaced, police said. Franklin fire department, Community Ambulance Service and Rocky Grove fire police assisted at the scene, Venango County 911 said. (By Richard Sayer)
