No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Kennerdell Road near Center Street Sunday at about 2 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
According to 911, the vehicle went off into a ditch.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Kennerdell Road near Center Street Sunday at about 2 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
According to 911, the vehicle went off into a ditch.
Two people were transported by helicopter following a one-vehicle rollover crash in Barnett Township, Jefferson County early Sunday, Marienville state police said.
A natural gas leak on Saturday morning led to an evacuation that affected 118 people and 40 homes in the area of 1815 Route 8 in Kaneville, according to Venango County 911.
No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Kennerdell Road near Center Street Sunday at about 2 p.m., Venango County 911 said.
A hit-and-run crash occurred in the Clarion Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon, Clarion state police said.
A crash involving a cow occurred Thursday in Madison Township, Clarion state police said.
Franklin state police said two ATVs were found along Bredinsburg Road near its intersection with Deep Hollow Road Saturday shortly after 12 a.m.