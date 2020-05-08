Venango County 911 said a skid-steer loader caught fire at about noon Thursday in Plum Township.
Cherrytree and Chapmanville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said a skid-steer loader caught fire at about noon Thursday in Plum Township.
Cherrytree and Chapmanville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, 911 said.
Venango County 911 said a skid-steer loader caught fire at about noon Thursday in Plum Township.
Polk police are still searching for a mobile home that went missing late last year.
Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 68 near the intersection with Brook Road in Monroe Township.
Nobody required hospital transport after a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Tuesday in Sandycreek Township.
Venango County 911 said there were multiple injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash Wednesday in Cranberry Township.
A Titusville man accused of repeatedly punching a man in the face and robbing him was held for court Wednesday in Venango County Central Court.