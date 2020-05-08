Venango County 911 said a skid-steer loader caught fire at about noon Thursday in Plum Township.

Cherrytree and Chapmanville volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, 911 said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Monroe Township accident

Clarion County 911 said a two-vehicle crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 68 near the intersection with Brook Road in Monroe Township.

Sandycreek Township crash

Nobody required hospital transport after a two-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Tuesday in Sandycreek Township.