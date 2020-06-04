Vehicle fire

Franklin state police said a vehicle caught fire Tuesday on Halyday Run Road in Cornplanter Township.
Police said a 1989 Ford Econoline E350 began to fill with smoke at about 5 p.m. because the vehicle's tailpipe was angled up against its wood body.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 2:37 am
