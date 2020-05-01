Vehicle fire

Venango County 911 said a pickup truck caught on fire at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
The fire was put out in about 20 minutes, 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said a pickup truck caught on fire at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
The fire was put out in about 20 minutes, 911 said.
Venango County 911 said a pickup truck caught on fire at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday along Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.
A Corry man is facing a felony charge of endangering the welfare of children after a domestic incident last week at an Acorn Drive apartment in Cranberry.
A Cooperstown man is facing felony charges for sexually abusing two young girls between the summers of 2014 and 2017.
A Polk woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Wednesday in Wolf Creek Township, Mercer County.
Venango County 911 said a one-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on Route 157 in Pinegrove Township.
An Oil City man already facing felony charges for trying to cash more than $2,000 in stolen checks is now facing additional charges.