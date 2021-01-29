Clarion County 911 said a vehicle fire was reported Thursday in the parking lot of Motel 6 in Monroe Township.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 responded to the scene at about 3 p.m., 911 said.

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Vehicle fire

Clarion County 911 said a vehicle fire was reported Thursday in the parking lot of Motel 6 in Monroe Township.

Wednesday crashes

- Venango County 911 said one person was transported to UPMC Northwest following a two-vehicle, head-on crash Wednesday in Sugarcreek Borough.

Oakland Township crash

Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Tuesday in Oakland Township.

Tuesday crashes

n Venango County 911 said nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 5 p.m. Tuesday on Cherrytree Road in Oakland Township.