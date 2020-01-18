Vehicle hits utility pole in OC

One person was injured when a vehicle struck a utility pole on West First Street, near Reservoir Street, in Oil City some time before 9 a.m. on Friday. Oil City police rerouted traffic and closed that portion of West First Street while Penelec crews assessed the damage to the pole and lines. Later in the day, one portion of the street reopened while flaggers were on the scene. One witness on the scene said that area of West First Street can be treacherous when the road has a covering of ice and snow. Oil City Fire Department and Community Ambulance Service also responded. (By Luka Krneta)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Warrant arrests

Mark D. Daniels, 58, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Venango County sheriff's deputies in the area of Sheetz in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.

Vehicle rolls in Forest County

Two people refused hospital treatment after their vehicle rolled on Blue Jay Creek Road, north of Deadman Cors Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.