Vehicle hits utility pole in OC

Mark D. Daniels, 58, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. Friday by Venango County sheriff's deputies in the area of Sheetz in Franklin on a domestic relations bench warrant for failure to pay court-ordered child support.
Two people refused hospital treatment after their vehicle rolled on Blue Jay Creek Road, north of Deadman Cors Road, in Howe Township, Forest County, at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
A Brookville man is facing numerous charges after police found more than 500 stamp bags of heroin in his possession.
Clarion state police are asking for the public's help in connection with a crash Tuesday in which an Amish man was killed in Shippenville.
