No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone Township Friday.

Gary Wiant, 51, was driving on Route 66 by McGregor Road when a deer entered the road in front of his vehicle, Clarion state police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More From This Section

Saturday crashes

- No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Limestone Township Saturday.

Vehicle collides with parked car

No injuries were reported when a vehicle collided with a parked car on the 600 block of Grant Street in Franklin Sunday morning at about 11 a.m., Venango County 911 said.

2 injured in crash

At least two people were transported by ambulance following a vehicle colliding with a utility pole at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bredinsburg Road and John Diamond Road, Venango County 911 said.