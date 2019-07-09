Vehicles collide in Oil City

More From This Section
A Tionesta woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Kingsley Township, Forest County Monday.
Franklin state police are investigating an alleged rape of a 30-year-old man from Seneca at a location on Singh Drive in Cranberry Township on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. No further information was available.
Franklin state police said two people escaped injury Sunday during a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.
A Franklin man is facing charges as the result of an animal neglect investigation, according to Franklin police.
Sugarcreek police said a two-vehicle crash occurred in Reno on Friday morning.
