Vehicles collide in Oil City

A two-vehicle accident at the corner of West Third and Petroleum streets in Oil City at about 3 p.m. Monday resulted in the transport of one individual to UPMC Northwest, according to Venango County 911. Oil City police and Oil City Fire Department were on the scene with Community Ambulance. (By Richard Sayer)
Police investigate rape report

Franklin state police are investigating an alleged rape of a 30-year-old man from Seneca at a location on Singh Drive in Cranberry Township on Thursday at about 5:30 p.m. No further information was available.

No one hurt in I-80 crash

Franklin state police said two people escaped injury Sunday during a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township.