Vehicles vandalized in county

- From staff reports
Venango County 911 said trees were knocked down in the county as more storms roared through Wednesday afternoon and early evening.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
A transient Oil City man is facing charges for threatening a man over Facebook messenger and trying to extort money from him.
An Oil City man is facing charges for using his employer's company credit card for unauthorized purchases.
- From staff reports
BROOKVILLE - A Jefferson County man accused of shooting and killing his roommate entered a guilty plea Tuesday afternoon.
- From staff reports
A Utica man is facing charges for fleeing from police on a motorcycle in Reno and Rocky Grove.
- By KARA O’NEIL Staff writer
An Oil City man and his cousin from Ellwood City are facing charges for shooting at an occupied house on Route 8 in Cornplanter Township last month.
- From staff reports
A Cooperstown man is facing charges for assaulting his girlfriend on Friday in Cooperstown.
- Clarion County 911 said a brush fire was reported at about 4:30 a.m. Monday on Route 338 in Knox.
Franklin state police have released information about a one-vehicle crash Sunday in Jackson Township that injured a Cooperstown man.
An inmate at the Venango County jail is facing charges for stealing a number of items from another inmate.
Nobody was injured in a one-vehicle crash at about 2 p.m. Sunday in Sugarcreek Borough.
Oil City police are investigating an incident in which multiple vehicles had their windows damaged Monday in Oil City.
- From staff reports
Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.
- From staff reports
According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.
- From staff reports
An Oil City woman who was at the Sugarcreek Borough police station in connection with citations she had received is now facing additional charges after police said she assaulted an officer at the station.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
A woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Oilcreek Township.
- From staff reports
Nobody was injured in a two-vehicle crash at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Sugarcreek Borough.
- From staff reports
An Oil City man is facing charges for allegedly hitting a woman and pushing her down stairs on Tuesday in Oil City.
- From staff reports
An Ohio man is facing charges for breaking into a Frenchcreek Township cabin Tuesday and stealing wine and beer.
- From staff reports
A woman is facing charges after allegedly lying to police and preventing the apprehension of a runaway teenager on Monday.
- From staff reports
State police in Clarion said they determined a 29-year-old Sligo man died as a result of self-inflicted injuries between 8 p.m. June 15 and 6:09 p.m. Wednesday.
- From staff reports
Mercer state police said a 67-year-old Sandy Lake man was victimized by a gift-card scam on Saturday.
- From staff reports
Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.
- From staff reports
A Seneca man who was charged last week for stalking a woman is now facing additional charges after he returned to the woman's Cornplanter Township residence on Sunday.
- From staff reports
Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.
- From staff reports
State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.
- From staff reports
Marienville police report that a one-vehicle crash on Friday was caused by a dog excited by a deer.
- From staff reports
A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.
- From staff reports
A Clarion man was arrested for shoplifting Friday.
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
- From staff reports
A Tionesta woman is facing charges for repeatedly contacting and harassing an Oil City man.
- From staff reports
No people or animals were injured after a truck hauling two horses crashed Monday in Cranberry Township.
