Vehicles vandalized in county

Oil City police are investigating incidents of criminal mischief in which windows have been shot out of multiple vehicles in Oil City, Cornplanter Township and Franklin and also at a CATA bus shelter. This picture of a damaged car window was taken at Fern Court in Oil City, and police said in a press release they believe a BB gun or pellet gun was used to shoot out the windows on Monday. Earlier this week, police said vehicles parked along Pearl Avenue had their windows damaged between 4 to 6 a.m. Monday. Anyone with information can call Oil City police at 678-3080 or Franklin police at 437-1644. (Contributed photo)
1

For the Record

Tree falls on car

  • From staff reports

Venango County 911 reported Cooperstown Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a tree down on a vehicle at 2491 Patchel Run Road at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

For the Record

Fire at Village Acres

  • From staff reports

According to Venango County 911, a fire at a trailer in the Village Acres trailer court off Franklin Street in Clintonville was reported at about 11:32 p.m. Saturday.

For the Record

Tools stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said an 81-year-old Knox man was victimized when numerous tools were stolen from the garage of a home on Route 208 in Elk Township between noon on June 5 and 4 p.m. June 7.

For the Record

Firearms stolen in burglary

  • From staff reports

Clarion state police said a 65-year-old Shippenville man was victimized when numerous items, including firearms, were stolen during a burglary shortly after 10 a.m. on March 29 from a home on South Street in Elk Township.

For the Record

Dirt bike stolen

  • From staff reports

State police in Clarion said a yellow 1987 Suzuki DS 80 dirt bike was stolen from the Penn Street yard of a 35-year-old Sligo man between 4 p.m. June 9 and 4 p.m. June 11.

For the Record

Juvenile assaults girl, police, EMT

  • From staff reports

A juvenile from Knox has been arrested for aggravated and simple assault, harassment, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest following a June 16 incident in Salem Township.