Venango County 911 said two brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.
The first fire was along Route 417 in Oakland Township and started at about 1 p.m., 911 said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango County 911 said two brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.
The first fire was along Route 417 in Oakland Township and started at about 1 p.m., 911 said.
Venango County 911 said two brush fires were reported Tuesday in the county.
Several fire companies were dispatched Monday morning for reports of smoke in the assessment building at Abraxas at about 7:30 a.m., according to Clarion 911.
Grove City Police arrested Grove City resident Noah Wilson, 21, on a felony warrant from state police.
An Oil City man is facing charges for punching a door and breaking a window at a residence on Plummer Street.
An Oil City man has been accused of growing marijuana in his garage and is facing drug charges.