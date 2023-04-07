Kelsey Rose Nichols, 20, of Oil City; waived a hearing on three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance.
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a series of phone calls made to 911 centers about schools across the commonwealth that involved threats of an active shooter situation or bomb threat.
Dispatchers at the 911 centers in both Venango and Clarion counties said about 100 calls regarding downed trees and wires were reported as a result of the high winds and rain that came through the area on Saturday.