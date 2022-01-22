Central Court

Kalib Campbell, 21, of Titusville; waived a hearing on two counts each of strangulation, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, harassment, recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and use-possession of drug paraphernalia.

0
0
0
0
0

For the Record

Bust yields $20K worth of drugs

  • By RODNEY L. SHERMAN Clarion News editor

FARMINGTON — A Jan. 12 investigation and search warrant execution at a Farmington Township camp turned up about $20,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office.